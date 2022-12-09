Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Shares Down 0.5%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.09. 80,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 145,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.09.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.