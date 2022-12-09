Nick Roberts Buys 16 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts acquired 16 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 927 ($11.30) per share, with a total value of £148.32 ($180.86).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Nick Roberts acquired 19 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 789 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($182.79).

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

TPK stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.27) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 947 ($11.55). The stock had a trading volume of 374,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,538. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 853.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 873 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 933.91. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,683 ($20.52).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travis Perkins Company Profile

TPK has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.19) to GBX 910 ($11.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.24) to GBX 1,110 ($13.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.97) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,434.38 ($17.49).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

