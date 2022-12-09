Nick Roberts Buys 16 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts acquired 16 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 927 ($11.30) per share, with a total value of £148.32 ($180.86).
Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, Nick Roberts acquired 19 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 789 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($182.79).
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
TPK stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.27) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 947 ($11.55). The stock had a trading volume of 374,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,538. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 853.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 873 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 933.91. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,683 ($20.52).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Further Reading
