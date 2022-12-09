NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson Sells 10,000 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $111.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 22.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

