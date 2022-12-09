Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,877.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nikola by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 215,898 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nikola by 134.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nikola by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,902,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after buying an additional 363,029 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.