Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,877.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Nikola Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
