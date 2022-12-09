NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIHGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. NMI has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after acquiring an additional 87,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NMI by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,847,000 after purchasing an additional 354,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NMI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,663,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,687 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

