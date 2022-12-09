Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 930 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock worth $826,260,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

