Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,225 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

