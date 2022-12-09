Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,841,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average of $150.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

