Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $150.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

