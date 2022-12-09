Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $249.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.94 and a 200-day moving average of $240.74.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

