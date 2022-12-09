Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $213.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

