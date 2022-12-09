Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 127,683 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,683 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

