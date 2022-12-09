Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1,147.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $139.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

