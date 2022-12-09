Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

