Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Shares Up 1.9%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 6,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 9,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Northern Star Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

About Northern Star Resources

(Get Rating)

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.