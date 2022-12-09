Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.43.
Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.1 %
Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $540.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.83 and a 200-day moving average of $488.19. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $360.89 and a one year high of $556.27.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
