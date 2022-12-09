Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $540.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.83 and a 200-day moving average of $488.19. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $360.89 and a one year high of $556.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 62.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

