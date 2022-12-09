Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 15,722 Shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf accounts for about 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 16.09% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the first quarter worth about $564,000. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 6.8% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares during the period.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RAFE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08.

