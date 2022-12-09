Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.94. 27,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.28. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

