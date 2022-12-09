Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

IBM stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.06. 36,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,886. The company has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $150.46.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

