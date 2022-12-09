Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 0.55% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 125,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.37. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,122. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

