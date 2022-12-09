Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.30. 11,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,174. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $333.42 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

