Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $147.35. 123,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698,287. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average of $133.33. The company has a market capitalization of $397.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock valued at $826,260,798. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

