NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWE. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,560. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. Analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 82.62%.

In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NorthWestern by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

