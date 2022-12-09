Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,342. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

