Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$217.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.78 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.06 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.27. Novanta has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $206,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,281 shares of company stock worth $5,586,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 33.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

