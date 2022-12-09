Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Matthew Shair Sells 18,300 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $570,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,186,647.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Shair sold 95,455 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $3,058,378.20.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Shair sold 12,613 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $235,863.10.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Shair sold 7,884 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $151,530.48.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $241,452.36.

Nuvalent Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NUVL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 159,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,949. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $40.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $114,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 59.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 42,088.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 65.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

