NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $171.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

