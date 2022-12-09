Oasis Network Market Capitalization Hits $253.41 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $253.41 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.76 or 0.07372663 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00078131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00056600 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025593 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001529 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04478483 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $13,537,388.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.