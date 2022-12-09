Oasis Network Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $256.64 million and approximately $12.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,284.17 or 0.07445250 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00078709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00056859 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00025781 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001497 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

