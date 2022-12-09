Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives $1,122.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,026.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OCDGF shares. HSBC lowered Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 550 ($6.71) in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 595 ($7.26) to GBX 420 ($5.12) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $8.30 on Friday. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

