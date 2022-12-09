Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

