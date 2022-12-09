Oleg Khaykin Sells 7,872 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $85,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,698,176.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Oleg Khaykin sold 2,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $22,080.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Oleg Khaykin sold 19,475 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $217,146.25.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $223,519.86.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 69,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,626. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.