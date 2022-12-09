Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.00 million-$550.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.73 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.57-$1.62 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. 30,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

