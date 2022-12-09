Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading 5% Higher

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 70,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Omineca Mining and Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$15.33 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.