OmniaVerse Price Tops $0.0010 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $290,482.63 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

