OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
OncoSec Medical Stock Down 10.2 %
NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $3.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.48.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.
