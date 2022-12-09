OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $3.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

