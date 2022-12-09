One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Shares Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il grew its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.63% of One Equity Partners Open Water I worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OEPW opened at $10.07 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

About One Equity Partners Open Water I

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

