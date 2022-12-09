One Liberty Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 305.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $493.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLP. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

