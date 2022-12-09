Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Hits $158.43 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. Ontology has a total market cap of $158.43 million and approximately $11.49 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.53 or 0.07381200 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00035802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00078381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00056597 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025523 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

