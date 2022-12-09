OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OPAL. Tudor Pickering upgraded OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
OPAL Fuels Stock Down 6.2 %
NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $7.57 on Monday. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,904,000.
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPAL Fuels (OPAL)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.