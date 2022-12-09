OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OPAL. Tudor Pickering upgraded OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $7.57 on Monday. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,904,000.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

