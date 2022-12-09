Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aramark in a report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Aramark’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

ARMK stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.