Oppenheimer Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $310.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $285.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

