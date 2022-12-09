Orbit Chain (ORC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $303,223.29

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $58.03 million and $303,223.29 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0931 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

