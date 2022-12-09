Osmosis Price Reaches $0.90 (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00005240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $442.70 million and $7.07 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

