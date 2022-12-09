Owl Rock Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 16,252 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 531% compared to the average volume of 2,576 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 37,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.7% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 179,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 25,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

ORCC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 109.73%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

