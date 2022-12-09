Oxen (OXEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $161,888.17

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $161,888.17 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,177.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00446334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021864 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.28 or 0.00857393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00111399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00644753 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00255222 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,026,725 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

