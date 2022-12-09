Oxford Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $11.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:OXM opened at $101.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

