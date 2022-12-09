Oxford Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $11.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.89. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

In other news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 193.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

