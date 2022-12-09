P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.20 Million

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market capitalization of $179.07 billion and approximately $1.20 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One P2P Solutions foundation token can currently be purchased for about $40.96 or 0.00239065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About P2P Solutions foundation

P2P Solutions foundation launched on April 26th, 2019. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf?t=gk6f7hraei4edv_pfmvrdw&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. P2P Solutions foundation’s official website is www.p2psf.org.

Buying and Selling P2P Solutions foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

