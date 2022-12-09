Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Trimmed by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 157,195 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 3.9% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Palo Alto Networks worth $132,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,932,466 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,616. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.25 and a 200-day moving average of $196.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of -324.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

